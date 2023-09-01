34 Once-Popular Foods Every '80s Kid Will Know

If there's one food that '80s kids remember, it's the JELL-O Pudding Pop, a frozen treat made of JELL-O pudding with additives to keep the pudding texture soft even when the bar was frozen solid. Pudding Pops were introduced nationwide in 1981, although they had already been in certain markets as a test product for three years. Marketed to kids with Bill Cosby as the spokesperson and to adults with its 90 calories as a selling point, the pops became immensely popular and remained so into the 1990s.

However, they weren't profitable — no, really. The cost to make and market the bars was more than what the bars pulled in, and JELL-O Pudding Pops were eventually discontinued. They've come back in a couple of forms; one was after the brand name was licensed to Popsicle, whose version of the pops didn't have the signature texture or shape. The other is a DIY Pudding Pop kit that you can buy in stores and online.