The Sweet Dried Fruit You Should Start Adding To Your Chicken Salad

Chicken salad can be a go-to, easy-peasy prep meal for weeknights, but your recipe is missing one ingredient: dried cranberries. Dried cranberries are succulent, sweetened berries that have undergone a dehydration process, concentrating their natural flavor. If you're wondering what chicken salad is, think of it as egg salad's distant cousin. It's a mayo-based dish with the usual addition of shredded or cubed chicken and celery. As for the dried cranberries, they can add a sweet and chewy component to your salty chicken and mayo-based recipe.

Adding dried cranberries to your chicken salad is a breeze. Simply toss a handful of these delectable treats into your salad bowl during the assembly process. The amount of dried cranberries to add depends on personal preference and the overall quantity of your chicken salad. Generally, adding a quarter to a half cup of dried cranberries per two to three cups of salad is a good starting point.This ratio allows the cranberries to shine without overpowering the dish. Adjust the quantity according to your taste, aiming for a balanced blend of sweet and savory flavors.

Dried cranberries not only add sweetness to your chicken salad, but they are also good for you. Cranberries belong to the same family as blueberries, known as the heather family (according to Healthline). They are also high in vitamins and low in calories. In 1/4 cup of dried cranberries there are about 130 calories (according to FatSecret.com). But cranberries aren't the only way to get a little creative with your chicken salad recipe.