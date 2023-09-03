Chicken Roll-Ups Give New Meaning To Stuffed Poultry

If you're up on your TikTok food trends, you may have seen videos of people making something called chicken roll-ups, and perhaps they'll even claim that this is a new dish the likes of which you've never seen before. Pretty unlikely, since TikTok alone contains numerous such videos, and a quick Google search shows countless more. Nevertheless, if you haven't tried rolling up and stuffing your boneless chicken parts, it's a fairly easy way to broaden your chicken-cooking repertoire.

The basic chicken roll-up recipe involves flattening your chicken (breasts typically tend to be used here as they're larger, although you could try taking the dish with boneless thighs if you're determined to do so), then rolling each piece up around a filling made from meat, cheese, spinach, mushrooms, or whatever else you want to stuff in there. (PBJ chicken, anyone?) In fact, you could even use stuffing mix to mimic a roast chicken without having to go through the bother of baking a whole bird.

The roll-ups are then dipped in a crumb coating and baked or pan-fried until the chicken is cooked and the filling is hot. If you're baking the stuffed chicken, you could also top it with some type of sauce, while pan-fried stuffed chicken can be wrapped in bacon for extra flavor.