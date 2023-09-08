Don't Like Mayo? We Have The Perfect Greek Potato Salad For You

Anyone who isn't a mayo lover usually gets left out when potato salad hits the table. The classic summer barbecue side is often tossed — and sometimes drenched — in the controversial white condiment. But it doesn't have to be this way. Arguably, you should stop adding mayo to your potato salad altogether.

A classic mayo-free recipe for the dish hails from Greece and is destined to please a crowd, uniting potato-salad-fanatics and mayo-haters alike. Plus, it's often completely vegan. Greek potato salad, aka Patatosalata, is a simple but delicious mix of boiled potatoes, garlic paste, red or white onion, parsley, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Some recipes also opt to add feta, capers, and other fresh herbs like mint, dill, oregano, chives, or scallions.

Relying on lemon juice to contrast the starchiness of the potatoes with a bright burst of acid, the garlic and onion to provide a sharp, sweet bite, and the olive oil to bring it all together, this potato salad thrives by taking advantage of its simple ingredients rather than going all in on an eggy spread.