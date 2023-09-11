Watermelon Wine Is A Great Summer Drink Alternative To Grape Vino

Nothing screams summer quite like a glass of deliciously sweet wine. Perhaps you're a little bored of the classic grape-based wine varieties out there and want to try infusing your libations with other fruits — specifically, the season's juiciest fresh fruits. If so, watermelon is one summer staple that makes for a light and refreshing boozy beverage that you should consider putting on your winemaker's checklist.

The flavor of watermelon wine can turn out to be bold and tangy or sweet and subtle depending on if you're able to score a ripe watermelon. Typically, peak watermelon season runs from May to September. This window is your best bet for finding the most flavorful fruits, and you'll want to be sure to know how to check if your watermelon is good before buying any. Using an unripe melon won't give you much flavor to work with, and you'll end up having to pair it with other fruits or added sugar to make it more palatable. That's why you should make sure to taste it before deciding if it's truly wine material. Additionally, if it's a summery, pastel pink color you're aiming for, you should aim to get the right watermelon variety for your desired hue.

After acquiring a few key ingredients and the right fermentation vessel, all you need is time, and you'll soon be sipping on the literal fruits of your labor.