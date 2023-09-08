These Are The Top 16 Most Eaten Foods In The World

Have you ever enjoyed a meal and wondered if it's just as popular on the other side of the globe? From fruits, grains, meats, and... pizza — our planet has a mindboggling array of flavors, textures, and traditions in a culinary landscape that seems to stretch as far as the eye can see. The potato alone has been transformed into countless unique dishes around the world!

But, despite the diversity and the different ways we cook our dishes, there are some foods that have managed to claim a universal spot on our dining tables, no matter where we may be. From the hearty staples that lay the foundation of countless meals to the indulgent delights that bring a smile to our faces, we've curated a list of foods that resonate with taste buds worldwide. Here are the top most-eaten foods in the world that have truly captured our appetites all across the globe.