America Is Seriously In Love With Corn

While many of us are pretty fond of corn's versatility in a number of recipes, one young lad rose to viral fame because of his love of corn. Tariq first appeared on the YouTube channel Recess Therapy, which features person-in-the-street style interviews, except they're more like kid-on-the-playground ones, as the interviewees tend to be elementary school-aged. In Tariq's first appearance, he was seen chowing down on corn on the cob. When asked about it, he told the man with the microphone, "I really like corn ... I can't imagine a more beautiful thing." Millions of viewers agreed.

Musical group Schmoyoho (aka the Gregory Brothers) even turned Tariq's corn endorsement into a viral song that eventually was covered by celebs like Martha Stewart and Kevin Bacon. The Corn Kid now has his own TikTok account — and he's closing in on a million followers. However, perhaps his biggest accolade came from none other than the governor of South Dakota. Kristi Noem signed a proclamation last fall to make it official: Tariq is now the state's official Corn-bassador.

South Dakota already has a special relationship with this vegetable as the nation's sixth-most corn-producing state and home to the famously cheesy (or corny) roadside attraction known as the Corn Palace. Tariq and his fans can rest assured that, at least for now, corn will continue to enjoy its place in the spotlight.