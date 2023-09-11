The Topsy-Turvy Jell-O Shot Hack You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Although they're fun, making and eating Jell-O shots can present a host of issues. For one, it's tedious to make a large amount of them — that's why hacks like using a pancake batter dispenser exist. In addition to making them, consuming them can be tricky too. While it can be fun to try to slurp the Jell-O out of the little plastic cups, it can also be super awkward if you don't get it out on the first attempt. That's where a new trick comes into play that promises to make downing those Jell-O shots at the party so much easier to consume: turn the shot upside down to prevent the Jell-O from sticking to the cup.

To do it, simply pour your liquid Jell-O shot into the cups, add the lid, and then flip each one before refrigerating. The result is a shot that sticks to the lid rather than the edges of the cup, allowing you easy access to that Jell-O goodness and making it so much easier to slurp down.