Take Your Halloween Punch To The Next Level With Apple Butter

Whether you're on team Pumpkin Spice coffee or you can't resist the scent of warm apple cider wafting through the air, you'll welcome the fall season when the cozy drinks start rolling in. Apple cider has long been a staple of the season, especially throughout the East Coast where apple orchards thrive. The New England colonies enjoyed boozy apple cider centuries ago, and it's still popular today. One festive party idea is to add a hefty serving of apple butter to your next batch of Halloween punch.

Contrary to its name, there actually isn't any butter in apple butter, and it can be better described as a thick applesauce with warm, aromatic spices. Apple butter is cooked longer than apple sauce, which starts the caramelization process and allows the apple flavors to intensify. Adding some to your apple cider gives it more flavor and makes your Halloween punch more full-bodied. If you'd prefer to be greeted by the apple butter when you start sipping, you could also spoon a dollop of it into your drink after you've poured it, letting it melt away into your cup. Of all the apple recipes to try this fall, apple butter-enhanced party punch is an easy way to upgrade its flavor noticeably and is an easy ingredient to whip up at home.