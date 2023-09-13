Whip Up Some Breakfast Salad To Start The Day Off Right

Salad as a breakfast food seems like a bit of an unlikely concept — it's true. But then, what exactly makes something breakfasty? The results of one 2019 SWNS survey published in the New York Post show that eggs are America's No. 1 breakfast food, garnering nearly 60% of the vote, so does that mean that anything with eggs in it is automatically breakfasty and adding eggs to a salad is enough to transform it into a morning meal? Well, not necessarily. Egg salad, after all, is pretty firmly in the lunch camp (specifically, the week after Easter when you've got all those leftover dyed eggs to use up), while chef, Cobb, or Nicoise salads made with hard-boiled eggs are generally seen as lunch fare, as well.

But what if the eggs are scrambled, fried, or poached? Okay, in that case, we'll concede that any salad made with eggs cooked in a style meant to be served warm can, in fact, be considered to be a breakfast salad. In light of this admission, the classic French salade Lyonnaise, where a mixture of frisée and bacon is dressed with vinaigrette and topped with a lightly poached egg, could definitely be considered a breakfast food — the presence of bacon alongside the egg seems to bolster this notion. Once you wrap your head around the concept, perhaps it's time to start exploring other breakfast salad options.