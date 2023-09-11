Christina Tosi's Favorite 'Dirty Dessert Secret' - Exclusive

Tosi also enjoys eating Cheetos by themselves as a salty snack sans frosting. She said the orange bags were a constant companion during her first pregnancy. "With my first daughter, one of my only pregnancy cravings was I'd eat one of those little snack packs of Cheetos every single day," she told us, and even commemorated her Cheetos obsession with a pregnancy photo shoot that used bags of the snack as props.

When she was testing out different recipes for the Cheetos 75th birthday cake, she drew on her lifetime of eating the snack and tried to break down what made it work so well — and particularly why it was so unexpectedly good with vanilla frosting. Ultimately, she realized that cheddar cheese's dairy flavor is a natural pairing with dairy-forward desserts because the savory cheese and the sweet baked goods share a common origin: milk.

As she put it, "Dairy in its purest form naturally has a little bit of sugar in it, and cheese and dessert are walking in parallel, even though they don't seem like they would go together." Plus, the salty-sweet mix was out of the box in a way that appealed to the chef's sensibilities: "A great dessert is something that is always moving the target on you — when you're done with it, you're still trying to wrap your head around it and you want more."

The Cheetos 75th birthday cake is available for purchase from the Milk Bar Store while supplies last.