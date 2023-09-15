One Of Jennifer Garner's Favorite Childhood Desserts Is Pure Fruity Bliss

Chiffon pie, with its ethereal texture and fruity taste, has captured the hearts of dessert enthusiasts for decades. The charming pie holds sentimental value for many, including Houston-born actress Jennifer Garner, who fondly describes it as one of her favorite childhood desserts. Garner recently shared her love for chiffon pie on Instagram as she and her mother, Pat Garner, whip up their go-to recipe from the 1989 Southern Living anthology cookbook.

The beauty of chiffon pie, which was first made in 1926 by Los Angeles baker Monroe Boston Strause, is that it is as versatile as it is delicious. Whether you prefer bright, tangy citrus fruits like lemons, oranges, or limes; juicy berries like strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, or raspberries; or succulent stone fruits such as peaches, plums, cherries, or apricots — the flavor profile is totally up to you! As the Garner gals embrace nostalgia together in their home kitchen, it's clear that their connection with chiffon pie transcends its culinary appeal. It serves as a sweet link to the past, evoking memories of carefree days spent with family and friends.