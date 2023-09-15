One Of Jennifer Garner's Favorite Childhood Desserts Is Pure Fruity Bliss
Chiffon pie, with its ethereal texture and fruity taste, has captured the hearts of dessert enthusiasts for decades. The charming pie holds sentimental value for many, including Houston-born actress Jennifer Garner, who fondly describes it as one of her favorite childhood desserts. Garner recently shared her love for chiffon pie on Instagram as she and her mother, Pat Garner, whip up their go-to recipe from the 1989 Southern Living anthology cookbook.
The beauty of chiffon pie, which was first made in 1926 by Los Angeles baker Monroe Boston Strause, is that it is as versatile as it is delicious. Whether you prefer bright, tangy citrus fruits like lemons, oranges, or limes; juicy berries like strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, or raspberries; or succulent stone fruits such as peaches, plums, cherries, or apricots — the flavor profile is totally up to you! As the Garner gals embrace nostalgia together in their home kitchen, it's clear that their connection with chiffon pie transcends its culinary appeal. It serves as a sweet link to the past, evoking memories of carefree days spent with family and friends.
For the Garner family, chiffon pie is a classic treat
While the tried and true recipe for chiffon pie may vary from family to family, Jennifer Garner and her dear mom gather the basic ingredients: beaten egg whites, sugar, the crumbs of exactly 17 saltine crackers, chopped pecans, baking powder, vanilla extract, whipping cream, butter (solely for greasing the pie dish), and of course, their ideal fruit. As the chewy, subtly crunchy crust bakes in the oven, the delicate filling is prepared. For this particular occasion, Jennifer and her mom opt for chopped strawberries, which are notably in season during the summer months.
Garner's penchant for the chiffon pie — which she lauds for its crunch-to-chew ratio and calls "just sweet enough, not a bit more" — serves as a heartwarming reminder that food has the remarkable ability to transport us through time and space. In the mosaic of culinary delights, chiffon pie stands as a testament to the power of taste and memory. For the award-winning entertainer, this treat echoes the sentiments of folks who never forget to pay homage to their youth. Each bite is a portal to the past and a celebration of the fleeting magic the sunny season brings.