Canned Cream Of Mushroom Soups Ranked Worst To Best

Cream of mushroom soup is often seen as the epitome of comfort food, offering solace on chilly or rainy days. Blending earthy mushrooms, rich cream, and a range of veggies and spices, cream of mushroom soup can be enjoyed on its own or used as a base for many recipes, from casseroles to sauces.

While many of us may not have the time to make cream of mushroom soup from scratch, there are a few convenient ways to enjoy this comforting dish without the extensive preparation, as many brands offer cream of mushroom soup in cans or instant mixes. These ready-made alternatives are quick and easy to prepare. All you have to do is heat them on the stove or in the microwave. In the case of powdered soup, you'll need to mix them with water or milk first. For a personal touch, consider sautéing fresh mushrooms or onions and then stirring them into the soup for added texture and flavor. You can also easily amp up the seasoning of canned soup with herbs and spices such as parsley or garlic powder.

Whether you're craving a soothing bowl of soup or seeking the perfect foundation for your culinary creations, here's our guide to some of the most popular canned cream of mushroom soups, ranked worst to best.