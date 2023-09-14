Canned Cream Of Mushroom Soups Ranked Worst To Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Cream of mushroom soup is often seen as the epitome of comfort food, offering solace on chilly or rainy days. Blending earthy mushrooms, rich cream, and a range of veggies and spices, cream of mushroom soup can be enjoyed on its own or used as a base for many recipes, from casseroles to sauces.
While many of us may not have the time to make cream of mushroom soup from scratch, there are a few convenient ways to enjoy this comforting dish without the extensive preparation, as many brands offer cream of mushroom soup in cans or instant mixes. These ready-made alternatives are quick and easy to prepare. All you have to do is heat them on the stove or in the microwave. In the case of powdered soup, you'll need to mix them with water or milk first. For a personal touch, consider sautéing fresh mushrooms or onions and then stirring them into the soup for added texture and flavor. You can also easily amp up the seasoning of canned soup with herbs and spices such as parsley or garlic powder.
Whether you're craving a soothing bowl of soup or seeking the perfect foundation for your culinary creations, here's our guide to some of the most popular canned cream of mushroom soups, ranked worst to best.
8. Nutmeg State Nutrition HealthyWise Cream of Mushroom Soup
While this may not strictly be a canned cream of mushroom soup, we felt that it was pertinent to include it in our list of soups, even if only for comparison. Unlike canned soups, the Nutmeg State Nutrition HealthyWise Cream of Mushroom Soup comes in a powdered form. To make the soup, all you need to do is combine the contents of a sachet with six ounces of water and heat it up.
Just like other Nutmeg State Nutrition products, the cream of mushroom soup is designed for those on low-fat, low-calorie, or low-carb diets. To be more precise, one sachet (or serving) of the product contains 90 calories and 380 milligrams of sodium. It also contains 15 grams of protein that may give you an "I've just eaten a meal (sort of)" feeling. That said, the soup's lengthy ingredients list reads a bit like a novella, which probably isn't a good thing if you're looking for simplicity.
While the Nutmeg State Nutrition HealthyWise Cream of Mushroom Soup doesn't have many reviews on Amazon, the stats on what is there aren't impressive. Currently, the soup is rated at 2.9 out of 5, with one shopper saying, "This product is tolerable, and I have had a positive experience with the rest of this brand's products. However, this soup doesn't have the best taste, almost an earthy flavor as if the mushrooms were not washed."
7. Health Valley Organic Cream of Mushroom Soup
With organic and non-GMO ingredients, Health Valley Organic Cream of Mushroom Soup may sound great on paper — or a can label. When you look closer, however, you may realize that this product isn't all that it's cracked up to be. Firstly, it contains no "unnecessary chemicals or additives," which immediately puts us on guard, since necessity is a pretty subjective concept. The soup's label lists a wide range of ingredients, including maltodextrin, which should be avoided by diabetics and those with celiac disease. The soup contains 450 milligrams of sodium, 80 calories, and four grams of sugar per 8-ounce (or one cup) serving. While the sugar is on the higher side compared to some other brands, both the calorie and sodium content are relatively reasonable.
The Health Valley Organic Cream of Mushroom Soup has received mixed reviews on Amazon, however, with around 100 shoppers rating it an average of 3.9 out of 5 stars as of this writing. One shopper calls the soup, "OK, but not the best," adding, "Thin, not the best for recipes. I had to add a lot of seasoning to get much flavor here." Another reviewer concurs, saying, "It's edible by warming it over the stove with a pinch of fresh parsley, oregano, and black pepper, but the original recipe would benefit greatly from adding more flavorful ingredients to the mix. It's salty enough, it just lacks the robust flavor I want in a cream of mushroom soup."
6. Imagine Creamy Portobello Mushroom Soup
In a world where most cream of mushroom soups contain dairy, Imagine Creamy Portobello Mushroom Soup shines as a standout vegan option. Pairing portobello mushrooms with garlic, celery, onions, and potatoes, the hearty soup is both smooth and filling. Better still, it's certified kosher, and free of soy, GMOs, MSG, gluten, as well as any artificial flavors and preservatives. When it comes to nutritional value, an 8-ounce serving of the soup is filled with 450 milligrams of sodium and 80 calories, which is generally less than other comparable products.
While the Imagine Creamy Portobello Mushroom Soup stands out for its nutritional specs, some Amazon shoppers complain that it lacks in the flavor department. One reviewer explains "This soup is not bad for what it is, just not very creamy, it's more mushroomy. Not very thick, no mushroom bits, kinda like creamy mushroom broth." Another shopper agrees, going on to state that the soup is "Very thin. Not much flavor. Really expensive. Maybe this is just what vegan, gluten-free portobello soup is supposed to be but it wasn't what I was looking for."
5. Mom's Place Gluten Free & Dairy Free Cream of Mushroom Soup Mix
This is the second and last cream of mushroom soup mix on our list. We have included it since it appears to be a relatively high-quality product, though it will take a little extra effort to make compared to canned soups. To prepare Mom's Place Gluten Free & Dairy Free Cream of Mushroom Soup Mix simply mix the soup powder with a milk substitute. Though it's specifically meant for gluten-intolerant consumers, the soup is also vegan and uses non-GMO components for an ingredient list that features beef bouillon, onion, and parsley.
In terms of nutrition, one tablespoon (which makes approximately one serving) of the soup mix contains just 25 calories and 300 milligrams of sodium, which is the lowest we have been able to find for a cream of mushroom soup so far. This being said, since 2.4 ounces (eight servings) of the powder mix is equivalent to two cans of soup, the brand's one serving is equivalent to a quarter of a can of soup. That's a pretty measly meal, if you ask us.
For a powdered soup mix, this brand has received decent reviews, with some customers specifying that they use it in casseroles and sauces. One online shopper says "It doesn't take the place of homemade mushroom soup or base (I didn't expect it to), but it is still very good! It makes for a nice soup or stew base, and a good gravy."
4. Campbell's Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup
As one of the most recognizable soup brands in the U.S., Campbell's produces a wide range of products, including an array of mushroom soups and Campbell's Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup in particular. Great on its own on a winter's day or as a creamy ingredient in a recipe, the soup contains both garlic and fresh cream that helps create a rich flavor and a smooth texture. Unfortunately — if you care — aside from the obvious ingredients you may expect in this type of soup, Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup contains monosodium glutamate or MSG. In terms of nutrition, an 8-ounce serving of this soup comes with 240 calories and a whopping 1,700 milligrams of sodium, which means that it's pretty unhealthy for the average adult.
In addition to its classic cream of mushroom offering, Campbell's also serves a few other mushroom soups. Within the cream of mushroom category, the brand offers Health Request Cream of Mushroom Soup, 98% Fat Free Cream of Mushroom Soup, and Cream of Mushroom with Roasted Garlic Soup. Additionally, there are more potentially health-friendly choices such as Cream of Mushroom Unsalted, Cream of Mushroom 25% Less Sodium, Cream of Chicken & Mushroom Soup, and Cream of Cremini & Shiitake Mushroom Soup. Now, all that remains is for you to make your selection.
3. Happy Belly Cream of Mushroom Soup
The Happy Belly Cream of Mushroom Soup is a part of the Amazon empire — and, despite the association that may turn some away, it's actually pretty good. To be more specific, Happy Belly is an Amazon label that specializes in food. Nevertheless, while the soup seems to pass the taste test with flying colors, it's probably not the best product out there when it comes to nutrition. An 8-ounce serving of the soup comes with 200 calories and a staggering 1,740 milligrams of sodium.
While the Happy Belly Cream of Mushroom Soup may not be the healthiest soup offering out there, it has garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews for its delicious taste and value. One mushroom aficionado says that the soup tastes terrific, adding, "There's nothing 'generic' about these soups except the label. I tried cream of mushroom and cream of chicken. Both were great." Another reviewer wrote "I use this for cooking and it's as good as any other brand in the store for cheaper."
2. Pacific Foods Organic Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup
Just like its name suggests, the Pacific Foods Organic Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup is rich enough to serve as a base for exciting culinary endeavors such as sauces and casseroles. It goes without saying that you can also enjoy it as a standalone soup dish. The creamy delight is also perfect for those with digestive sensitivities since it's free of gluten, soy, and wheat. And, of course, it doesn't hurt that it's made from organic ingredients. The Pacific Foods take on cream of mushroom soup contains 160 calories and 1280 milligrams of sodium per 8-ounce serving, which is average to high compared to other brands.
Online shoppers seem to appreciate Pacific Foods Organic Cream of Mushroom Condensed Soup's gluten-free recipe and its versatility. One reviewer calls the soup "Tasty but hard to find," adding, "I have certain allergies and this is one out of only two mushroom soups I can eat. This one tastes good and the other one horrible." Another soup lover agrees, saying, "We use this for gluten free gravy, stew, and pot roast in the crock pot."
1. Amy's Mushroom Bisque Soup with Porcini
Crafted under the watchful eye of the Berliner family, Amy's Mushroom Bisque Soup with Porcini delivers tons of mushroom flavor. In fact, company founders Rachel and Andy started their pre-made meal and snack business in 1987, driven by their frustration at not being able to find healthy vegetarian meals. As such, it's little wonder that Amy's mushroom soup is organic, as well as gluten and soy-free, making it ideal for those with dietary needs who still want something to taste good.
Made with flavorful porcini mushrooms, the soup also contains celery, leek, and butter. Porcini mushrooms are rich in vitamin B, zinc, potassium, selenium, protein, and copper, as well as dietary fiber, so you can rest assured you're filling up on some good stuff. While the soup does contain arborio rice, the ingredient doesn't overwhelm the soup's other flavors. When it comes to nutritional details, the soup contains 110 calories and 690 milligrams of sodium per cup, which is pretty low compared to other similar soups.
Soup enthusiasts seem more than content with Amy's creamy mushroom offering, with over 3,000 reviewers giving the soup an average rating of 4.4 stars. One online shopper seems particularly impressed with the product, saying, "Three years ago I was put on a gluten free diet. I had trouble finding products that I could use in my own recipes. My family really thought it tastes great and it actually has mushrooms in it."