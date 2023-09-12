Popeyes Sweet And Spicy Wings Review: A Superlatively Saucy Addition To Any Wing Order

To say we love that chicken from Popeyes here at Mashed is hardly revelatory. Our entire professional purpose revolves around espousing the various glories of the culinary world, after all — including any fried chicken served by the Louisiana fast restaurant. Then again, we don't merely appreciate the Cajun-centric recipes and flavors offered by the orange-and-white logo'd establishment. In fact, we'd go so far as to say (for perhaps the first time ever) that Little Nicky (Adam Sandler) was right: "Popeye's chicken is *bleeping* awesome."

Now, some may conclude our admitted Popeyes fandom renders us incapable of objectively reviewing its new Sweet N' Spicy wings. But considering our journalistic integrity is sacrosanct — because nothing is of greater importance in the world than providing wholly honest food critiques — you can rest easy knowing we'll always provide a straightforward assessment. So, if you're wondering whether Popeyes' new Sweet N' Spicy wings are worth purchasing on your next fast food fried chicken run? We've got your back, Jack (bonus points for any readers actually named Jack!).

We can't say for certain whether or not Popeyes' new Sweet N' Spicy wings will entice each and every individual's taste buds. But after obtaining an order (thanks to an assist from Popeyes), we can provide some guidance for anyone intrigued by the restaurant's newest sauce option. Without further ado, here is our review of Popeyes Sweet N' Spicy wings.