The Perfect Temperature For Making Caramel Sauce For Apples

Caramel is one of the most delicious sweets known to mankind, with its incredible taste and texture frequently found complementing candies, cookies, coffees, and even fruit. Cooking your own caramel sauce at home is relatively easy, providing hundreds of opportunities to dip, coat, and drizzle the sugary mixture to your heart's content. What many people fail to realize when making caramel at home, however, is the significant textural difference the confection has when cooked at different temperatures.

Drizzling caramel, for instance, is best when cooked to a soft and liquidy state of 220 degrees Fahrenheit, whereas firm but chewy caramel, perfect for coating apples and serving as an adhering bond for countless delicious toppings, is best cooked to a more solid state of 245 degrees Fahrenheit. Though the temperature difference may seem minor, the extra 25 degrees makes a monumental difference regarding the structural integrity of the mixture after briefly cooling.

Once you learn to master the art of cooking your caramel to a specific temperature, you can easily utilize the different textures to create a number of delightful candies and spreads. After all, nobody wants an apple with a few smatterings of liquidy caramel rolling off the sides, nor a bowl of ice cream with thick, chewy chunks of caramel hardening in the bowl.