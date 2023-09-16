14 Pumpkin Hacks You Need To Try This Fall

The crisp breeze of autumn is approaching and that can only mean one thing — pumpkin season. As the leaves turn golden and the days grow shorter, it's time to embrace the comforting flavors of fall. And what better way to do that than by venturing into the world of pumpkin cooking hacks?

Pumpkins are the undisputed stars of the fall kitchen. From pies and lattes to soups and stews, there's no shortage of delicious ways to incorporate winter squash into your culinary repertoire. But if you're looking to take your pumpkin game to the next level, you're in the right place.

In this article, we're going to explore a collection of pumpkin cooking hacks that will elevate your fall cooking adventures. Whether you're a seasoned home chef or just looking to dip your toes into the pumpkin-spiced waters, we've got something for everyone. These hacks aren't about reinventing the wheel but rather about making your pumpkin-inspired dishes even more flavorful, efficient, and enjoyable.

We'll delve into time-saving shortcuts for prepping pumpkins, ways to use parts of the pumpkin you might usually throw in the trash, and new methods for using pumpkin in recipes. Here are 14 pumpkin hacks you need to try this fall.