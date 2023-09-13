Guy Fieri Proves To Be Unstoppable As He Takes Flavortown Merch To The NFL
Football and food go together like burgers and fries, wings and ranch, or better yet, bleach and hair gel. Just ask Guy Fieri.
Because he knows a winning combination when he sees one, the mayor of Flavortown recently entered a partnership with the NFL and apparel company Homage to create the NFL x Flavortown Collection. In an announcement made on Instagram, Fieri introduced the collection, which features 32 original designs representing each of the 32 teams in the NFL and the local foods that make their respective regions famous. Encompassing all of Fieri's wonderful wackiness, the designs feature colorful graphics and fun phrases like "Play Hard, Eat Nachos," found on the Las Vegas Raiders' shirt. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints' shirt features a cartoon crawfish in a pot with the slogan: "We're boiling hot!"
"When it comes to goin' all in for your favorite football team, you gotta both eat and look the part, and my new Flavortown collection's got your back," Fieri told Awful Announcing. "Reppin' the iconic local flavors of your favorite hometown team will have you game day ready. Let's go!"
Tailgating in style
While the partnership between Guy Fieri, Homage, and the NFL may be new, Fieri and the apparel company have previous ties to the NFL. In 2022, Homage entered a multi-year partnership deal with the league, pumping out shirts, hoodies, and sweatpants with the official NFL mark. A short time later, Fieri helped football fans celebrate the 2023 Super Bowl in style by throwing a massive tailgate party outside Glendale's State Farm Stadium in Arizona.
Homage founder and CEO Ryan Vesler told Awful Announcing that, following Fieri's Super Bowl bash, the collaboration between Fieri, Homage, and the NFL seemed like a natural next step. "Guy has an extreme love of food and football — and these two things really are symbiotic — so it made complete sense for us to partner on the NFL x Flavortown collection," Vesler said.
It appears Vesler was right. Upon the announcement of the partnership on Instagram, football fans and foodies have been flooding the comments with words of encouragement. "I am loving all these fun foodie designs," one commenter writes, while another calls the collaboration the "best thing since sliced bread." The NFL x Flavortown collection shirts, which cost about $38 a pop, are currently available for purchase at the Homage website.