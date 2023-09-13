Guy Fieri Proves To Be Unstoppable As He Takes Flavortown Merch To The NFL

Football and food go together like burgers and fries, wings and ranch, or better yet, bleach and hair gel. Just ask Guy Fieri.

Because he knows a winning combination when he sees one, the mayor of Flavortown recently entered a partnership with the NFL and apparel company Homage to create the NFL x Flavortown Collection. In an announcement made on Instagram, Fieri introduced the collection, which features 32 original designs representing each of the 32 teams in the NFL and the local foods that make their respective regions famous. Encompassing all of Fieri's wonderful wackiness, the designs feature colorful graphics and fun phrases like "Play Hard, Eat Nachos," found on the Las Vegas Raiders' shirt. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints' shirt features a cartoon crawfish in a pot with the slogan: "We're boiling hot!"

"When it comes to goin' all in for your favorite football team, you gotta both eat and look the part, and my new Flavortown collection's got your back," Fieri told Awful Announcing. "Reppin' the iconic local flavors of your favorite hometown team will have you game day ready. Let's go!"