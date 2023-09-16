The Hack That Turns Biscoff Spread Into A Glorious Ice Cream Topping

If you've ever flown on a Delta flight, you're probably already familiar with Lotus Biscoff cookies. They're delicious, crunchy cookies that have a unique caramel flavor that goes well with coffee. Hence the name — biscuits for coffee. Their buttery and slightly cinnamony flavor makes them perfect for a crisp autumn day. To the delight of the cookies' many fans, this nostalgic flavor comes in the form of Biscoff spread. Also called cookie butter, this product is similar to peanut butter in texture but contains no nuts or butter. It really is just cookies. And this spread can be transformed into the perfect topping for your bowl of ice cream.

Oil is the secret ingredient needed to turn your Biscoff spread into a magic shell topping that hardens on your ice cream. To create the topping, combine one tablespoon of oil — coconut oil is recommended, but vegetable oil will work as well — with half a cup of Biscoff spread in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave in bursts of thirty seconds mixing in between. The final step is pouring it over your favorite flavor of ice cream and watching it harden into a cookie-butter-flavored shell. It's hard to imagine an ice cream flavor this sauce wouldn't taste good with, but why not try it with coffee ice cream in a nod to its origin story?