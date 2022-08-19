Costco Fans Are Running To Grab These Biscoff Cookies

Ever since Delta started serving Lotus Biscoff cookies on flights in the 1980s (via the Delta Flight Museum), a flight without the crunchy cookie bursting with warm spices may feel incomplete for passengers. Instead of judging the quality of a flight based on turbulence, they might remember it as good or bad based on whether they got to eat cookies. In fact, when United Airlines announced that it was replacing the speculoos flavored cookie with Oreos, Eater contributor Lesley Suter wrote a strongly worded article about how the airline just lost a customer. "In case United's second-to-last rating among domestic airlines wasn't reason enough to fly with someone else, this move has sealed the deal for me," said Suter

Not only can Biscoff cookies make or break a flight, but you can also thank the brand for popularizing cookie butter. A Belgian woman entered cookie butter in a cooking competition sometime around 2007, per The New York Times, and the rest is history. The fact that cookie butter is so widely loved proves that people think Biscoff cookies are tasty on the ground or 30,000 feet in the air. Costco knows the chokehold that these cookies apparently have on people, so it is now selling Biscoff cookie sandwiches in bulk (via Instagram).