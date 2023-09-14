Krispy Kreme Is Finally Pairing Its Beloved Donuts With Better Coffee

Krispy Kreme is famous for its donuts. After all, it sold 1.5 billion of them last year (via Restaurant Business). However, when it comes to coffee, the chain doesn't exactly get the same love. It's not all bad. Krispy Kreme has even been named as a national favorite coffee brand. Still, Krispy Kreme is shaking things up and giving its coffee lineup a shot of new life, hoping to bring customers in the door for more than sweet, doughy treats.

According to an official press release, starting on Thursday, September 14, Krispy Kreme is introducing "new and improved coffee." The donut chain will feature improved beans, blends, and roasts, as well as a new 24-plus-item menu of hot, cold, and frozen drinks, plus more add-in options, including oat milk.

According to Krispy Kreme, the change to the beverage offerings isn't just about crafting new drinks but updating equipment, employee training, and coffee roasts to improve the all-around taste and quality of the coffee. All of the drinks feature an Arabica bean medium roast to enhance taste and offer a smoother finish, which will hopefully complement their beloved sugary donuts. To celebrate the release of the new beverage menu, Krispy Kreme is also offering a complimentary donut when you purchase any of the new coffee beverages until September 17. And better still, you can pick your flavor.