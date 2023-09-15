It's No Dollar Menu, But McDonald's Cheeseburgers Will Be 50 Cents For A Day

If you've got plans on September 18, you're going to want to cancel them. Unless, of course, the plan is to consume as many cheeseburgers as humanly possible. In that case, the world of fast food has got some good news for you! In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, Ronald and the McDonald's gang are giving away double cheeseburgers for 50 cents, according to People.

In 2013 McDonald's got rid of its dollar menu, and people from all reaches of the internet have never forgiven them for it. This doesn't signal the return of the long-lost dollar menu, but fans can find some consolation in the fact that on September 18, customers can score a 50-cent double cheeseburger from participating McDonald's locations. While the deal is limited to one burger per customer, the order can be made without additional purchases. The price is a nod to McDonald's history, as double cheeseburgers cost 50 cents in the early seventies.

This is not the first time McDonald's has celebrated the holiday with this particular deal. The fast food giant started offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day in 2020, however, there was a catch then, and there's a catch now. In order to get the deal, the order has to be placed on the McDonald's app.