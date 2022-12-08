You Can Get A McDonald's Double Cheeseburger For 50 Cents For Two Days

In a year when McDonald's prices have soared, now is finally a chance to get back to the savings we've all come to expect from the golden arches. While their price hikes are largely due to keeping up with inflation, according to CNN, the burger chain has raised prices an average of 10% across the board from what they were a year ago in October. In the summer, McDonald's predicted 12% to 14% price increases for their raw materials across packaging and food categories for the rest of the year, according to CNBC. Raw materials they rely heavily upon, like beef, were hit hard by inflation earlier this year. The price of uncooked ground beef, for example, was up 9.7% in July (per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics). However, the most recent Consumer Price Index shows the price of uncooked ground beef as only up 0.8% from where it was a year ago and actually down 0.5% from where prices were in September.

With the cost of beef down, McDonald's costs aren't as high as expected, meaning they can pass some of those savings back to their loyal customers. For a limited time only, you can snag some pretty crazy deals at Mickey D's.