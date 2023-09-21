Turn Rice Krispies Treats Into Your Favorite Pie

Fall, or so the marketing industry would have us believe, is pumpkin pie season, and on Thanksgiving, this particular pie is practically de rigueur. The problem is that not everybody actually likes it. The pumpkin, while technically a fruit, tastes like the squash that it is, and for some of us, there's no amount of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger in the world that will make it sufficiently dessert-like for us. As an alternative, however, we present this trompe-l'œil "pie" that is really nothing more than one giant Rice Krispies (or generic puffed rice cereal) treat.

How do you make this? You follow the basic Rice Krispies treat recipe and mix the cereal with melted marshmallows and butter to get your sticky, gooey building material. You then form it into a crust inside a pie pan (or muffin pan for mini tarts), leaving a hollow in the middle where the filling would be. Make up another batch of Rice Krispies treats, but this time, add some orange (or red+yellow) food coloring to the marshmallows and butter before you stir in the cereal. Take the resulting sticky orange stuff and stuff it into the plain-colored pie crust, then let it chill to firm it up. If you want to give a token nod to the essence of pumpkin pie, you can flavor the treats with a touch of the spice of the same name, but if you're really not a fan of pumpkin-flavored stuff you can always leave it out.