Make Bitter Liquors Sweeter By Frothing Them At Home

Did you know frothing applies to more than your latte or the pumpkin cream cold foam that tops off your Starbucks cold brew? A milk frother is an essential tool for at-home coffee fanatics, but it can actually be used in ways you might not expect and that might make you want to leave one on your bar cart. Instead of using it to froth your milk, TikTok is convinced that you should also be frothing your cheap liquors to make them taste better.

There is no shortage of strange and creative ways people try to alter and improve their alcohol consumption, but frothing is definitely not the first thing that comes to mind. In a video posted to his TikTok account, spirits specialist Martigan tries out the hack and explains why frothing your liquor is the best way to improve its taste. According to him, frothing your liquor can make it sweeter and cut down on bitterness.