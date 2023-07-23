Costco Food Court Menu Items That Were Total Flops

Even a hardcore Costco enthusiast may be surprised to hear that Costco at one point sold a cheeseburger. That's because it was only tested in Seattle and a handful of other stores starting in 2017. It lasted until 2020 when the Costco corporation announced without explanation that the cheeseburger would no longer be served. So where did things go wrong for the Costco cheeseburger? It all started when early reviewers compared the burger to that of the beloved New York hamburger franchise Shake Shack.

It is uncertain exactly who made this comparison first, but it did no favors for this experimental menu item. Some reviews hyper-focused on the comparison and criticized the burger for not matching Shake Shack's delicate smash burger-style patties and instead smothering the eater with too much meat. One user on Instagram included this comment with the above photo: "The Costco, next to my house, sells cheeseburger. It's supposed to be Shake Shack clone. Not even close."

To top things off, the cheeseburger did not appear to have been tested alongside french fries on any menus. This is unusual considering that select Costco food court locations have historically sold french fries. In the end, it's hard to say exactly what sounded the death knell for Costco's organic cheeseburger, but it did not live up to the hype.