Making smashed potatoes is a three-step process. You must boil, smash, and bake. First, boil them (whole) until they are tender. If you don't have patience during this step, your dish won't have a smooth texture for a uniform smash. If you forget about them and boil them for too long, your potatoes will disintegrate when you smash them. The sweet spot is to boil your potatoes just long enough that you can stick a fork in and pull it out without resistance.

Smashing is the fun part. The best approach is to arrange your boiled potatoes directly on an oiled baking sheet to get a crispy texture. Use something like the bottom of a clean measuring cup that is large enough to smash the entire potato with a single press, and add the flavor elements you desire. Onions, pepper, chives, and cheese are all suitable options. You can follow a recipe for this portion or create your own smash-terpiece.

To finish, roast the smashed potatoes until they are golden and crisp. Depending on your oven, you may need to rotate your baking sheet during this final stage to get the best results.