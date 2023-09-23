Why Some Distillers Age Their Liquor At Sea

When we think of aged spirits like bourbon or whiskey, we often picture stacks of wooden barrels stored in a cellar or warehouse. During the barrel aging process, the type of wood (typically different varieties of oak) gives the liquor its color and unique flavors. But some distillers are no longer content to age their product on land and have turned to the sea to reap its potential aging benefits.

Part of the appeal of water-aged booze is the ocean air itself, which can impact what's described as the breathing of the barrel, causing the liquor to have more extensive contact with the oak or other wood and expediting the aging process. It also imparts a profile of brininess from the salt air. Those who use ships to age their booze are relying on the dual factors of temperature fluctuations that cause the expansion and contraction of the barrels, and the motion of the waves that further increases the contact of the liquor with the wood, hastening the aging process and enhancing the flavors. The barometric pressure and the humidity also come into play, with the humidity supposedly lessening the amount of alcohol that evaporates during the aging process.