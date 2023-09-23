Beer Should Have A Spotlight In Your Next Cheesecake

Cheesecake is a beloved dessert with a history arguably as rich as its texture. While cheesecake has withstood the test of time, culinary enthusiasts — from pro bakers to home experimenters — continue searching for ways to innovate and create new and exciting variations of this delectable darling. One such innovation that has gained popularity in recent years is beer-infused cheesecake.

The key to why beer works so well in cheesecake is its ability to augment flavors. Beer is available in a variety of genres, each with distinctive characteristics. A beer's flavor can range from malty and buttery to hoppy and bitter, fruity and tangy to clean and crisp, or even include understated hints of herbs and spices. When incorporated into cheesecake recipes, beer adds a depth that takes this iconic pie to a new level of sweet dream-inducing goodness.

For example, a chocolaty, dense stout like Guinness will infuse your cheesecake with a roasted quality that pairs beautifully with a chocolate or coffee-infused crust. Meanwhile, a citrusy and floral India Pale Ale (IPA) will provide an enlivening contrast to the creaminess of the cheesecake. By selecting the right beer, you can bake a cheesecake to resonate with your preferences.