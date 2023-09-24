Level Up Your At-Home Pizza Game With A Baking Tray Hack

Most of us making a pizza at home aren't going for anything as stylistic as the New York pizza. We just want something warm, cheesy, and yummy — in this case, a baking tray is the way to go. Before placing your pizza on the tray, simply flip the tray upside-down and sprinkle the surface with flour or cornmeal, so that the pizza doesn't stick. Flipping the tray allows the pizza to easily slide off without the pan's lip getting in the way. Furthermore, flipping the tray raises the height of the pizza just a little bit closer to the top of the oven (which is the hottest part), so it can cook and crisp efficiently. It's a win-win situation.

There are plenty of fun recipes you can try next time you want to make pizza at home. The baking tray works with any and all types of pizzas, like a quick 15-minute vegetable pizza, which uses pre-made dough and is a great way to use up vegetables in the fridge before they go bad. If you have more time to spend in the kitchen, make a sourdough pizza crust and add toppings like pepperoni, mushroom, and mozzarella for a truly elevated homemade pizza. There are no rules when it comes to a delicious pizza and its topping combinations. Just remember to bake your pizza on an upside-down baking tray for the most pizzeria-like crust, without the baking stone.