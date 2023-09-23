Hailey Bieber Is The Smoothie Queen Of TikTok
Model and influencer Hailey Bieber is well-known to love smoothies. She is behind the Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie, a trendy Erewhon smoothie collaboration that has taken LA by storm and recently she took to TikTok to share a smoothie recipe that she calls her husband's favorite — a protein smoothie packed with a plant-based protein powder, berries, and bananas. The video gained an impressive 8.5 million views, proving that when Hailey Bieber makes a smoothie, it's time to pay attention.
Bieber started the smoothie off by adding ice, almond milk, and a banana into a blender. She followed that with a handful of blueberries and raspberries — fresh not frozen. For protein, Bieber chose a scoop of plant-based protein powder and a healthy splash of liquid protein shake. Adding a protein shake as a liquid is a smart way to reach the desired smoothie consistency while sneaking in as much protein as possible. Users on TikTok loved her recipe, too. One commenter said, "I made this immediately — Hailey and Justin know their stuff," while another called Bieber "THE smoothie queen."
A history with viral smoothies
Hailey Bieber's prominence in the smoothie-making world began with her collaboration with Erewhon in creating the Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie. Erewhon is an organic supermarket with locations throughout Los Angeles, which also has a full-blown smoothie bar that offers Bieber's smoothie among a menu of many others. When Bieber's smoothie was announced in 2022, it was originally only a limited-time menu offering. However, the smoothie went viral across social media and its raging popularity meant that Erewhon kept the Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie as a permanent menu item. Thus, the queen of smoothies was born and we're all reaping the benefits.
@haileybieber
husbands favorite protein smoothie so easy n yummy 🫐🫐
Sure, the Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie is an $18 smoothie, but we are talking about the queen of smoothies here. The high quality and unique ingredients also merit this cost. For example, it contains vanilla collagen, sea moss, and even hyaluronic acid. On the more typical side of things, the smoothie has plenty of fruits, like strawberries, avocado, banana, and dates, and it contains Malk almond milk — the same almond milk that Bieber used in her TikTok protein smoothie. Unlike other almond milk brands that contain oils or gums, this organic almond milk only has water, almonds, and salt. It is evident that Bieber has high standards for the ingredients she puts into her smoothies, as any smoothie queen would.