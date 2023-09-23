Hailey Bieber Is The Smoothie Queen Of TikTok

Model and influencer Hailey Bieber is well-known to love smoothies. She is behind the Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie, a trendy Erewhon smoothie collaboration that has taken LA by storm and recently she took to TikTok to share a smoothie recipe that she calls her husband's favorite — a protein smoothie packed with a plant-based protein powder, berries, and bananas. The video gained an impressive 8.5 million views, proving that when Hailey Bieber makes a smoothie, it's time to pay attention.

Bieber started the smoothie off by adding ice, almond milk, and a banana into a blender. She followed that with a handful of blueberries and raspberries — fresh not frozen. For protein, Bieber chose a scoop of plant-based protein powder and a healthy splash of liquid protein shake. Adding a protein shake as a liquid is a smart way to reach the desired smoothie consistency while sneaking in as much protein as possible. Users on TikTok loved her recipe, too. One commenter said, "I made this immediately — Hailey and Justin know their stuff," while another called Bieber "THE smoothie queen."