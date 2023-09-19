How Adam Richman Judges A New York City Slice Joint - Exclusive

"The Food That Built America" host Adam Richman is an old-school born-and-bred Brooklynite. As he told Mashed in an exclusive interview, "The Brooklyn I grew up in was not the one of the ironic mustache, trucker hat, and hot yoga." He was raised in a grittier, pizza-obsessed Brooklyn, and he has strong pizza opinions as a consequence. New York has a pizza place on practically every corner, but for an outsider, it can be hard to tell which spots are worth visiting. If you remember what Richman looks for when he buys a New York City slice, you'll know whether or not you're getting the real deal.

Per Richman, thin crust is mandatory, but not cracker-thin — we're not talking about St. Louis-style pizza here. "For New York-style, it needs a little bit of a crisp, a little bit of a tear, not too doughy," he said. The toppings also have to taste right: "Sauce has to be rich, tangy, not too sweet. The mozzarella can't be too salty." If you're serving pizza to Richman, don't even think about haphazardly scattering the toppings on the pie — each slice should have an even distribution of meat and veggies. As he explained, "It always sucks when you get the pizzaiolos who don't care. The pizza comes, and it's like one guy's got a buffet on his pizza, and one guy's got no toppings."