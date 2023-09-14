Adam Richman Goes Deep On Pepperoni And What Makes Pizza Special - Exclusive Interview

What's your go-to spot in the city? Or do you have a bunch?

I always had a bunch. I lived in Brooklyn, and the neighborhood changed. The Brooklyn I grew up in was not the one of the ironic mustache, trucker hat, and hot yoga. My buddy likes to say there was the Brooklyn of Jackie Robinson, the Dodgers, and the trolleys, and then there was the Brooklyn of Interpol and Williamsburg and "The Real World" and Adrian Grenier living in Bushwick. I grew up in the DMZ in the middle of those two eras. We didn't have a pot to piss in or a window to throw it out of. It was a very different type of Brooklyn.

For me, it depends. Now, you have the super bougie Neapolitan slice. I love places like Speedy Romeo or Motorino. Also, now I've moved north of the city to an area called Westchester, and there's a massive Italian community. I recently discovered a place, and I highly recommend it. I have no skin in the game — this is the dead truth. I was meeting my real estate broker when I was looking to rent a spot up there. While I was waiting, right by the Metro North stop — realistically, maybe 25 feet from the track itself — is a place called Pizzarelli's Casa de Focaccia. It is next to a Dunkin' Donuts. It's in a little weird strip mall-y thing.

Not glamorous.

But what a slice. I went there, and fortunately the girl behind the counter recognized me. Her daughter was a fan of the show. She said, "You've never had our focaccia?" I said, "No." She shows me the menu — it has small print, "Casa de Focaccia." I said, "All right, I'll try it." I go for the regular slices, typically; I go for pepperoni slices, or pepperoni and hot pepper. But the best compliment I can give them — it comes out sizzling, and the focaccia's pillowy and crusty. You taste the quality of the olive oil.