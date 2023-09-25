The Simple Rice Trick That Keeps Your Pie Crust From Shrinking

Experienced bakers know that having the right equipment is almost as important as the right recipe and ingredients. But more specialized items may not always be available when you're outside your normal kitchen, including underrated (but important) cooking tools like pie weights. Luckily, a low-cost replacement may already be sitting in the kitchen cabinets.

Pouring uncooked white rice into a pie crust before blind baking can provide many of the same benefits as traditional pie weights. You don't need much, just enough to completely cover the parchment paper over the bottom of the crust, which even near-empty pantries usually have. After baking, you can safely discard the rice or set it aside to be reused on future crusts.

Not weighing down your crust is perhaps the biggest blind-baking mistake you can make. Much like actual pie weights, rice can provide evenly distributed pressure across the crust to prevent it from shrinking or puffing up. It will also prevent the crust from slipping down the sides, producing an overall better product than pies made without weights.