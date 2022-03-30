This Is The Most Underrated Cooking Tool, According To Reddit

There's a much-shared meme circulating on social media that claims every adult has a favorite stovetop burner, which is proof that we all have our preferences when it comes to the things we use in the kitchen. The same goes for cooking tools. There are tons of utensils and gadgets that can do everything from chop to glaze to flip to blend, and many cooks — both professional and home chefs — have their go-tos. Maybe you love your silicone spatula for mixing batter. Maybe you swear by your whisk for fluffy scrambled eggs. Or maybe you're obsessed with your kitchen scale for the most precise measurements.

While there are plenty of popular culinary accessories, there are also some lesser-talked-about options. In a recent Reddit post, one Redditor asked people to share the most underrated cooking tool in their opinion — a.k.a. the one thing that they weren't so sure about at first but later realized they can't live without. There have been more than 1,000 responses so far, and while there's a great variety of utensils and cookware mentioned, there are two things in particular that got the most upvotes.