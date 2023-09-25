When Life Gives You Biscoff Cookies, Make Extra Flavorful S'mores
Gooey and crunchy s'mores, is a beloved camping staple that has never been knocked from its summertime pedestal by any other dessert. Part of why it has never faded from the snack spotlight is all thanks to its simplicity. Although the traditional graham cracker, marshmallow, and chocolate combo is a classic, it has inspired countless creative variations. Maybe you've used other cookies like Oreos or chocolate-dipped graham crackers for your s'mores to keep things interesting. But out of all the things you should be adding to your s'mores, Biscoff cookies might surprise you with just how much flavor they bring to the table when used in lieu of classic graham crackers.
If you've never tried a Biscoff cookie, you're in for a treat. Instead of the subtle honey and cinnamon flavors that graham crackers have always added to s'mores, Biscoffs have even stronger flavors that complement the snack's chocolate richness really well. Besides cinnamon and sugar, these little shortbread delights have a buttery, melt-in-your-mouth texture along with a deep caramel taste. Biscoff cookies might be just what your s'mores need to turn them into a more spice-forward dessert. You can easily replace the graham crackers with them when making s'mores over the campfire, but there are also tons of other delicious ideas you could experiment with.
Turn your s'mores into cookies or frozen caramel treats
When making oven-baked s'mores or using your trusty air fryer to get the job done, Biscoff cookie s'mores are not difficult to prepare sans campfire. You can easily line a baking tray with the cookies, include the chocolate and marshmallow on top, and then broil until golden. Smashing everything together with the final Biscoff cookie once the s'mores emerge from the oven is the fun part.
Experienced and enthusiastic bakers might feel the call of creativity and want to take theirs even further, though. Why not make some bakery-style chocolate chip cookies, crushing your Biscoff cookies finely to roll each cookie dough ball in? After baking them for a little over 10 minutes, take the tray out and top each cookie with one marshmallow. Then, return the cookies to the oven for an additional 45 seconds, until the marshmallows melt. The result: Biscoff s'mores, but in cookie form.
If you've got rectangular cookie molds handy, you can fill them with melted salted caramel-flavored chocolate, submerge one Biscoff cookie in each mold, and top with marshmallow fluff and more chocolate before refrigerating. Once a few hours have passed, drizzle some dark chocolate on each one, and enjoy your Biscoff s'mores. Of course, if you'd prefer simply swapping graham crackers for Biscoff cookies, there are still ways to give your s'mores version a little extra oomph. Adding Nutella, Biscoff cookie butter, or salted caramel to your s'mores is always a good decision.