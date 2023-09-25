When Life Gives You Biscoff Cookies, Make Extra Flavorful S'mores

Gooey and crunchy s'mores, is a beloved camping staple that has never been knocked from its summertime pedestal by any other dessert. Part of why it has never faded from the snack spotlight is all thanks to its simplicity. Although the traditional graham cracker, marshmallow, and chocolate combo is a classic, it has inspired countless creative variations. Maybe you've used other cookies like Oreos or chocolate-dipped graham crackers for your s'mores to keep things interesting. But out of all the things you should be adding to your s'mores, Biscoff cookies might surprise you with just how much flavor they bring to the table when used in lieu of classic graham crackers.

If you've never tried a Biscoff cookie, you're in for a treat. Instead of the subtle honey and cinnamon flavors that graham crackers have always added to s'mores, Biscoffs have even stronger flavors that complement the snack's chocolate richness really well. Besides cinnamon and sugar, these little shortbread delights have a buttery, melt-in-your-mouth texture along with a deep caramel taste. Biscoff cookies might be just what your s'mores need to turn them into a more spice-forward dessert. You can easily replace the graham crackers with them when making s'mores over the campfire, but there are also tons of other delicious ideas you could experiment with.