The Simple Step To Achieve Intense Flavor In German Chocolate Cake

Contrary to popular belief, German chocolate cakes aren't actually from Germany. However, one absolute truth about this decadent bake is that it's one of those chocolate cake recipes that are dangerously delicious. If you've had the chance to perfect your own German chocolate cake recipe and don't think it could get any better, you may want to rethink that. With one extra step in the baking process, you can elevate the flavor of your cake so the rich taste of cocoa comes through when you take that first bite. It may seem like something of a magic trick, but all you'll need is a bit of hot water to activate the cocoa.

Similar to the process of blooming spices with the application of heat, cocoa powder can also be bloomed to draw out the flavors within. You can use hot oil, milk, butter, or even coffee for this step, but it's usually easiest to just boil the water your recipe already calls for. The goal is to use the hot water to melt away any outer barriers on those tiny cocoa particles trapping the flavor inside, releasing the luscious taste of cocoa before the baking process even begins. To make it happen for your German chocolate cake, simply place your cocoa powder in a separate bowl from your other dry ingredients, and pour in the hot water. After mixing it thoroughly, let it sit for a couple of minutes to cool, which is a crucial step when blooming cocoa powder.