Use Cake Pop Molds To Make The Treat In All Shapes And Sizes
Homemade cake pops are simple to make, you can decorate them in any way you like, and most recipes can be adapted to fit dietary restrictions, such as gluten-free, less-sweet, nut-free, or even vegan. As magical as these delightful pops are already, there is a way to make them even more fun: Switch up their shape and size with fun baking molds.
If you want to create next-level cake pops and add a new dimension to your treats, you need to think outside the box (or the ball, since these are typically round). Instead of generic spheres, consider purchasing cake pop molds in specific shapes. You can get cake pop molds for pretty much anything you can think of: squares, stars, sports themes, animals, iconic holiday shapes, and more. Or if you want to get meta with your dessert, purchase cake pop molds in the shape of a little cake, which brings things full circle. Whatever you choose, using a cake pop mold is pretty easy, though it does take some technique.
The two approaches to using a cake pop mold
There are two approaches to making cake pops in a mold, in whatever shape or size you like. One way is to use baked, crumbled cake (like store-bought cupcakes) mixed with icing, and press the cake pops into the individual molds for shaping. This process can be time consuming, and you must make sure you have clean hands. On the plus side, the method is forgiving – if you really mess up, you can remove the cake from the mold and try again. Since the mixture is pliable, you can work and press the shape after you remove it from the mold to fine-tune the seams before covering the pops in chocolate.
The second approach involves filling silicone molds halfway-full with batter, then baking the cake pops in the oven to rise in their molds. While this is more time-efficient and less hands on — you're not constantly touching the crumbled cake — it can be difficult to get consistent results. Sometimes, the risen cake doesn't perfectly fill the shape of the mold. This can leave you with a lopsided or not-as-defined cake pop shape. Admittedly, this may take a little trial and error, but when you get it right, you'll have perfect cake pop shapes every time.