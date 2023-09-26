Use Cake Pop Molds To Make The Treat In All Shapes And Sizes

Homemade cake pops are simple to make, you can decorate them in any way you like, and most recipes can be adapted to fit dietary restrictions, such as gluten-free, less-sweet, nut-free, or even vegan. As magical as these delightful pops are already, there is a way to make them even more fun: Switch up their shape and size with fun baking molds.

If you want to create next-level cake pops and add a new dimension to your treats, you need to think outside the box (or the ball, since these are typically round). Instead of generic spheres, consider purchasing cake pop molds in specific shapes. You can get cake pop molds for pretty much anything you can think of: squares, stars, sports themes, animals, iconic holiday shapes, and more. Or if you want to get meta with your dessert, purchase cake pop molds in the shape of a little cake, which brings things full circle. Whatever you choose, using a cake pop mold is pretty easy, though it does take some technique.