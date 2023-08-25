Use Store-Bought Cupcakes To Make Easy Cake Pops
Have a surplus of leftover cupcakes from a party or an office event? Fret not, because you can transform them into cake pops. Yes, store-bought cupcakes can be turned into a fresh dessert by giving them a new twist.
Simply grab those cupcakes, toss them into a bowl, and start mashing. Once mashed, roll them into balls and refrigerate to set. Then, it's a matter of sticking and dipping, just like with regular cake pops. They will be just as tasty as regular cake pops, as long as you follow all the usual steps to keep your cake pops round. Creating a tiny foot support at the base of the cake pop, will give your pop stability and avoid the dreaded bell pepper shape.
Additionally, you can elevate your cupcakes with a twist: try orange zest and cardamom with your chocolate cupcakes, or enhance them with a splash of orange juice for a chocolate orange cake pop. Just make sure to adjust the recipe if you are adding any liquids.
If you are wondering how much frosting from the cupcakes to include, use two parts cupcakes to one part frosting. In cupcake math, that's four regular cupcakes with frosting combined with two cupcakes without frosting. This ensures durable, moist cake pops that withstand the stick.
Believe it or not, this approach would work with all types of cupcake-like items. Indeed, you can transform Hostess cupcakes and even Twinkies into delightful cake pop creations. But wait, where did cake pops even come from?
The history of the cake pop
The cake pop, introduced in the early 2000s, emerged as a creation of blogger Bakerella, Angie Dudley. Gaining swift popularity with her innovative cake-on-a-stick concept, she even made an appearance on Martha Stewart's show, as reported by CNBC. Dudley's cake pops ignited a frenzy on social media, inspiring countless home bakers to come up with their unique variations of the cake on a stick. In response to this trend, Dudley remarked, "I guess you can say imitation is the best form of flattery."
The cake pop phenomenon sparked a wave of diverse spin-offs, ranging from creations like toasted truffle cake pops to key lime pie cake pops. Some even ventured into using leftover donuts to craft these treats, resulting in a surge of interest in no-bake cake pops, similar to the concept of utilizing leftover cupcakes, which we discussed earlier.
Angie's inspiration for her iconic cake-on-a-stick creation can be traced back to a baking class in 2007. Fueled by the idea that cake crumbs and frosting combined tasted great but lacked an appealing appearance, she embarked on a series of experiments. Her breakthrough came when she discovered that dipping them in chocolate and adding various toppings could transform these cake balls. Cake pops eventually caught on to popular places like Starbucks, concocting their own versions with flavors like vanilla, red velvet, chocolate, or even birthday cake.
Just remember, readers, when enjoying your cake pop creation, don't eat the stick!