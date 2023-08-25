Use Store-Bought Cupcakes To Make Easy Cake Pops

Have a surplus of leftover cupcakes from a party or an office event? Fret not, because you can transform them into cake pops. Yes, store-bought cupcakes can be turned into a fresh dessert by giving them a new twist.

Simply grab those cupcakes, toss them into a bowl, and start mashing. Once mashed, roll them into balls and refrigerate to set. Then, it's a matter of sticking and dipping, just like with regular cake pops. They will be just as tasty as regular cake pops, as long as you follow all the usual steps to keep your cake pops round. Creating a tiny foot support at the base of the cake pop, will give your pop stability and avoid the dreaded bell pepper shape.

Additionally, you can elevate your cupcakes with a twist: try orange zest and cardamom with your chocolate cupcakes, or enhance them with a splash of orange juice for a chocolate orange cake pop. Just make sure to adjust the recipe if you are adding any liquids.

If you are wondering how much frosting from the cupcakes to include, use two parts cupcakes to one part frosting. In cupcake math, that's four regular cupcakes with frosting combined with two cupcakes without frosting. This ensures durable, moist cake pops that withstand the stick.

Believe it or not, this approach would work with all types of cupcake-like items. Indeed, you can transform Hostess cupcakes and even Twinkies into delightful cake pop creations. But wait, where did cake pops even come from?