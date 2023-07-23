The Clever Hack For Making Cake Pops Less Sweet

In a world that's constantly on-the-go, cake pops eliminate the need for plates and forks. However, because many cake pop recipes involve mixing frosting into crumbled cake, this treat can quickly become overwhelmingly sweet. The average cake mix already has 18-20 grams of sugar, with frosting adding another 19 or so grams -– a tried and true sugar bomb.

Fortunately, there's an easy fix. Rather than mixing the crumbled cake with several spoonfuls of frosting, you can forgo the frosting completely. Instead, if your cake is still warm, you can use the cake's own moisture to bind the crumbs together into spheres. No need to use frosting as sugary glue.

Once you've packed your cake together into little spheres, you can put them on sucker sticks, dip them in melted chocolate, and decorate as desired. Sure, these cake pops are still a ball of sugar, but they won't be as sickly sweet as those made with frosting as a binding agent.