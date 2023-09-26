Ceviche Nachos Let You Beat The Heat While Still Enjoying Your Favorite Bar Snack

When it comes to appetizers, warm tortilla chips layered with oozy cheese and toppings galore is one dish that can usually be found on most restaurant and bar menus. Its versatility, tasty flavor combos, and fresh ingredients make it easy to see why loaded nachos are so popular. However, it's always an unfortunate experience when your meaty nachos end up getting cold before you can finish them. But what if your nachos were stacked with ingredients that were meant to be eaten cold? Seafood lovers rejoice, because ceviche nachos are indeed a thing, and an easy-to-make thing at that.

If you love eating sushi and have never tried ceviche, you might want to change that. Ceviche is a culinary staple in Peru, especially near its coastal cities where fresh fish is caught daily, but it's also a popular eat in other places too. The best type of fish for ceviche is mixed with cilantro, onions, tomatoes, salt, and sometimes peppers for an extra kick. However, the most important ingredient is copious amounts of lime juice — the acidity of the citrus cures the raw fish so it becomes firm. Combine it with tortilla chips, and you've created a zesty platter chock-full of fresh veggies with a pleasant, salty crunch to it.

You could go with a simple ceviche recipe or swap the fish for authentic Mexican shrimp ceviche — either way, the nacho possibilities are endless. Here are some mouthwatering ideas to make ceviche nachos the talk of your next party.