Ceviche Nachos Let You Beat The Heat While Still Enjoying Your Favorite Bar Snack
When it comes to appetizers, warm tortilla chips layered with oozy cheese and toppings galore is one dish that can usually be found on most restaurant and bar menus. Its versatility, tasty flavor combos, and fresh ingredients make it easy to see why loaded nachos are so popular. However, it's always an unfortunate experience when your meaty nachos end up getting cold before you can finish them. But what if your nachos were stacked with ingredients that were meant to be eaten cold? Seafood lovers rejoice, because ceviche nachos are indeed a thing, and an easy-to-make thing at that.
If you love eating sushi and have never tried ceviche, you might want to change that. Ceviche is a culinary staple in Peru, especially near its coastal cities where fresh fish is caught daily, but it's also a popular eat in other places too. The best type of fish for ceviche is mixed with cilantro, onions, tomatoes, salt, and sometimes peppers for an extra kick. However, the most important ingredient is copious amounts of lime juice — the acidity of the citrus cures the raw fish so it becomes firm. Combine it with tortilla chips, and you've created a zesty platter chock-full of fresh veggies with a pleasant, salty crunch to it.
You could go with a simple ceviche recipe or swap the fish for authentic Mexican shrimp ceviche — either way, the nacho possibilities are endless. Here are some mouthwatering ideas to make ceviche nachos the talk of your next party.
Use peppers, beans, or even fruit to make your ceviche nachos stand out
Since many countries around the world have their own unique versions of ceviche, there's lots of room for experimentation when it comes to what ingredients to include on your nachos. While lean types of fish with white flesh like halibut, tilapia, and bass are usually great choices for this dish, it can be daunting to find fish that is safe to eat raw, unless it's labeled as "sushi-grade". That's why chopping up some cocktail shrimp for your ceviche nachos is the perfect solution since they've already been boiled, so you know it'll be safe to eat. You can use raw shrimp, submerging them in lime juice to marinate for at least three hours until they've been "cooked" by the acid, but poaching them first or using cocktail shrimp may be easier.
To add some more substance to your ceviche nachos recipe, mix in some black beans, include shredded lettuce, or add cucumber or jicama for some added crunch. Avocados and small cherry or Roma tomatoes are frequently used when making this seafood snack, as well as red onion, which is specifically used for its peppery flavor. Speaking of, peppers like pimentos, jalapeños, or habaneros are great for spicing things up, or you could simply mix in a touch of hot sauce. Even sweet fruits like cantaloupe and mango will work well in ceviche nachos. Just be sure all your fresh ingredients are diced and thoroughly mixed before serving.