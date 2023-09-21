The Type Of Bread Matters When Making A Sandwich

Here's a simple fact: If you want a good sandwich, you will need good bread. The thing about bread is that there is no such thing as the ultimate, top-tier bread — each kind is special in its own loafy way. That said, every sandwich requires a specific type of bread that compliments the flavors and textures. The average person would never use white bread to make a meatball sub. That's a sloppy accident waiting to happen, and a disservice to humanity.

At Mashed, we take our sandwich business seriously. Eating a sandwich should feel like a harmonious dance of flavors and textures in the mouth, and bread makes all the difference. We spoke with Rodger Bowser, head chef and manager partner of Zingerman's Deli, for his take on the matter of sandwich bread, and he agrees that bread is key. "The foundation of every sandwich is great bread. Cut nice big slices and then fill it up with great ingredients. The bread should always be an integral component to the taste of a sandwich, no matter what you choose," he said.