The Type Of Bread Matters When Making A Sandwich
Here's a simple fact: If you want a good sandwich, you will need good bread. The thing about bread is that there is no such thing as the ultimate, top-tier bread — each kind is special in its own loafy way. That said, every sandwich requires a specific type of bread that compliments the flavors and textures. The average person would never use white bread to make a meatball sub. That's a sloppy accident waiting to happen, and a disservice to humanity.
At Mashed, we take our sandwich business seriously. Eating a sandwich should feel like a harmonious dance of flavors and textures in the mouth, and bread makes all the difference. We spoke with Rodger Bowser, head chef and manager partner of Zingerman's Deli, for his take on the matter of sandwich bread, and he agrees that bread is key. "The foundation of every sandwich is great bread. Cut nice big slices and then fill it up with great ingredients. The bread should always be an integral component to the taste of a sandwich, no matter what you choose," he said.
Choosing the best bread for your sandwich isn't that difficult
With an overwhelming selection of artisan sandwich breads that look just as good as the next one, choosing the right one for your sandwich may seem like a daunting challenge. If you're ever faced with a bready dilemma as such, think about the texture and moisture level of your sandwich fillings. Are they saucey with lots of tomatoes and marinade or are they on the drier side with fewer wet ingredients like grilled cheese?
If you want to make a wetter sandwich, go with breads like ciabatta, hoagie rolls, baguette, focaccia, or sourdough. Their textures are perfect to hold everything together and they don't easily get soggy. Save the white bread for grilled cheese and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Bowser recommends choosing breads that compliment the taste of the ingredients. "Our classic Reuben wouldn't be the same without Zingerman's Bakehouse rye bread, even though it already has other strong flavors from the corned beef, kraut, Swiss and Russian dressing. A simple baguette is the perfect flavor to pair with salami, Espelette mustard and fresh greens," he said.