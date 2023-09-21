Gordon Ramsay's 'Idiot Sandwich' Moment Is Being Made Into A TV Show
It was a moment the world will never forget — mostly because it has since been meme-ified to the umpteenth degree. Everyone's favorite grumpy chef, Gordon Ramsay, places two slices of white bread over the ears of "Big Brother" host, Julie Chen Moonves, and bellows, "What are you!?" Moonves promptly replies, "An idiot sandwich."
The hilarious moment, which was actually part of a skit filmed for the 500th episode of James Corden's "The Late Late Show" in 2015, has become a sensation amongst Ramsay's good-humored fans. Now, it's got Ramsay laughing all the way to the bank. In an interview with People, Ramsay revealed that the skit that launched a thousand memes also inspired his newest cooking competition show called — you guessed it — "Idiot Sandwich."
Set to begin filming in Las Vegas this November, Ramsay's forthcoming FOX series will follow the celebrity chef as he carries out his mission to find the best sandwich. Ramsay is no stranger to cooking competition shows, and it seems he has been ramping up for this particular role in a very public way. During his TikTok series #Ramsayreacts, in which the hot-tempered chef watches amateur cooking videos and offers his input, Ramsay has chewed up and spat out several sandwich makers for their perceived food crimes. He even went on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" to critique the happy talk show host's sandwich-making skills.
How to become an idiot sandwich
Following the announcement of his new FOX series, chef Gordon Ramsay took to his Instagram story to call aspiring idiot sandwiches to apply for the show. "Are you an idiot sandwich?" asks the application form. "The person whose sandwich impresses Chef Ramsay the most will walk away with a cash prize and the ultimate title, being crowned Gordon Ramsay's Idiot Sandwich!" You don't have to be a chef to take home the cash prize and idiot sandwich crown, Ramsay told fans. You need only be older than 18 years of age and live in the Nevada area.
With eight years' worth of jokes surrounding the viral idiot sandwich moment — including an amazing TikTok prank on friend and fellow celebrity chef, Aaron Sanchez, in which Ramsay turns him into a peanut butter and jelly smeared "idiot sandwich," — we doubt that there will be any shortage of applicants. Even if you don't make it onto the show, a trip to Las Vegas can still give you your idiot sandwich fix. Ramsay's renowned restaurant Hell's Kitchen, situated in Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, sells Idiot Sandwich earmuffs, which he says are a top-selling product on the strip.