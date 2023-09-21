Gordon Ramsay's 'Idiot Sandwich' Moment Is Being Made Into A TV Show

It was a moment the world will never forget — mostly because it has since been meme-ified to the umpteenth degree. Everyone's favorite grumpy chef, Gordon Ramsay, places two slices of white bread over the ears of "Big Brother" host, Julie Chen Moonves, and bellows, "What are you!?" Moonves promptly replies, "An idiot sandwich."

The hilarious moment, which was actually part of a skit filmed for the 500th episode of James Corden's "The Late Late Show" in 2015, has become a sensation amongst Ramsay's good-humored fans. Now, it's got Ramsay laughing all the way to the bank. In an interview with People, Ramsay revealed that the skit that launched a thousand memes also inspired his newest cooking competition show called — you guessed it — "Idiot Sandwich."

Set to begin filming in Las Vegas this November, Ramsay's forthcoming FOX series will follow the celebrity chef as he carries out his mission to find the best sandwich. Ramsay is no stranger to cooking competition shows, and it seems he has been ramping up for this particular role in a very public way. During his TikTok series #Ramsayreacts, in which the hot-tempered chef watches amateur cooking videos and offers his input, Ramsay has chewed up and spat out several sandwich makers for their perceived food crimes. He even went on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" to critique the happy talk show host's sandwich-making skills.