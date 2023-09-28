The Cooling Rack Hack That Turns A Hand Mixer Into A Standing One

If you've spent any time poring over home cooking recipes, you likely know the pain of being woefully underprepared due to the lack of specialty items in your kitchen. Standing mixers in particular are known to be highly expensive, with even secondhand or thrifted mixers clocking in at hundreds of dollars on occasion. If you're not lucky enough to receive one as a gift, or blessed with the financial freedom to drop hundreds of dollars on a single appliance, you may be out of luck — until now.

That's where the latest TikTok viral hack comes in handy. According to the hack, a hand mixer can be turned into a standing mixer using little more than a cooling rack and a bit of ingenuity. To pull off this feat, simply place the cooling rack over a large bowl full of your ingredients, then feed the beaters of your mixer through the rack, and let your mixer do all the work in its newfound standing position. Once you register the hack visually, you'll kick yourself for never coming up with it sooner.