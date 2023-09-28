The Cooling Rack Hack That Turns A Hand Mixer Into A Standing One
If you've spent any time poring over home cooking recipes, you likely know the pain of being woefully underprepared due to the lack of specialty items in your kitchen. Standing mixers in particular are known to be highly expensive, with even secondhand or thrifted mixers clocking in at hundreds of dollars on occasion. If you're not lucky enough to receive one as a gift, or blessed with the financial freedom to drop hundreds of dollars on a single appliance, you may be out of luck — until now.
That's where the latest TikTok viral hack comes in handy. According to the hack, a hand mixer can be turned into a standing mixer using little more than a cooling rack and a bit of ingenuity. To pull off this feat, simply place the cooling rack over a large bowl full of your ingredients, then feed the beaters of your mixer through the rack, and let your mixer do all the work in its newfound standing position. Once you register the hack visually, you'll kick yourself for never coming up with it sooner.
How much money can you save with this hack?
The most inexpensive standing mixers on the market seem to ring in at about $50 minimum, while a normal hand mixer can be expected to cost between $13 and $30 on average. TikTokers made note of this disparity in the comments of the video displaying the hack, with one user sharing, "So now I don't have to avoid stand mixer recipe... coz I'm broke... thank you." Even the pros are impressed with one commenting, "Working as a professional chef for years now and this literally blows my mind."
While some users pointed out that the hack has some minor flaws, such as lacking the range and power of a proper KitchenAid standing mixer, it surely serves as a preferable alternative to whipping every single baking item by hand. At the very least, this method should buy you enough time to learn the basics of baking before investing in yourself with expensive cookware. Just be sure your bowl is secure before you give this hack a spin today!