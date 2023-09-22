Hot Sauce Belongs On Cold Sandwiches, Too, Not Just Warm Ones
Fans of spicy food are probably more inclined to add hot sauce to warm sandwiches, but don't underestimate the appeal of adding hot sauce to cold ones, too. For one, there are many different varieties of hot sauces out there from the standards like Frank's RedHot, Tabasco, and Cholula to next-level gourmet hot sauces. Many online spice aficionados recommend the Melinda's line of hot sauces for cold sandwiches in particular, as they bring heat without overwhelming your palate and drowning out the other elements of your sandwich. Choose your favorite and let the sauce-ning begin.
Since hot sauce pairs especially well with fish, a selection like Char Man Caribbean can add a flavor boost to that regular old tuna sandwich, introducing hints of mango and pineapple along with its melange of chiles that kick it up a notch. Ham sandwiches also benefit from a little heat and vinegar that give them extra zip and bite. Cold chicken sandwiches drizzled in hot sauce are another winner, as the moisture and acidity of the sauce can enhance otherwise dry and bland chicken.
A little sweet and spice makes PB&Js nice
If you prefer your chicken chopped up into salad form, go the Buffalo chicken salad route with a dousing of Frank's RedHot Buffalo Sauce or your other preferred hot sauce brand blended with bleu cheese or ranch dressing, celery, and mayo. The zesty, vinegar-based sauce compliments the other savory and rich ingredients. It's everything you love about hot wings, just in a sandwich.
Of all the cold sandwiches and foods that you might not expect to work with hot sauce, perhaps the most pleasantly surprising is a classic peanut butter and jelly. Nothing about this combination seems like it should fit, but mix in a little Sriracha with peanut butter and you have a sweet and spicy combo that you can find in other delectable Asian dishes. In fact, peanut butter can counteract the effects of capsaicin, the chemical compound that makes many foods spicy. Be sure to remember that the next time you go overboard when applying the ghost pepper or Carolina reaper sauce to your cold sandwiches.