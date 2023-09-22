Hot Sauce Belongs On Cold Sandwiches, Too, Not Just Warm Ones

Fans of spicy food are probably more inclined to add hot sauce to warm sandwiches, but don't underestimate the appeal of adding hot sauce to cold ones, too. For one, there are many different varieties of hot sauces out there from the standards like Frank's RedHot, Tabasco, and Cholula to next-level gourmet hot sauces. Many online spice aficionados recommend the Melinda's line of hot sauces for cold sandwiches in particular, as they bring heat without overwhelming your palate and drowning out the other elements of your sandwich. Choose your favorite and let the sauce-ning begin.

Since hot sauce pairs especially well with fish, a selection like Char Man Caribbean can add a flavor boost to that regular old tuna sandwich, introducing hints of mango and pineapple along with its melange of chiles that kick it up a notch. Ham sandwiches also benefit from a little heat and vinegar that give them extra zip and bite. Cold chicken sandwiches drizzled in hot sauce are another winner, as the moisture and acidity of the sauce can enhance otherwise dry and bland chicken.