Bloody Mary-Inspired Burgers Are The Brunch Hangover Cure We Need

Bloody Mary cocktails have become the quintessential drink of the hungover community. Complete with vodka, tomato juice, and a slew of savory condiments, the boozy brunch cocktail has been touted as a hangover cure thanks to its ability to temporarily alleviate unsavory hangover symptoms. However, while vodka works to bump your blood alcohol level back up, allowing you to hide from the consequences of your actions for a little while longer, Bloody Mary cocktails aren't particularly restorative. If you're really trying to get your body back on track after a night of drinking, you're going to need to feed it something with a little more substance. Might we suggest a Bloody Mary burger?

Infusing your burger with the rich and hearty flavors of a Bloody Mary can easily be done by folding your favorite Bloody Mary ingredients directly into the ground beef. Because everyone takes their Bloody Mary a little differently, the ingredients you choose for your Bloody Mary burger can also reflect those taste preferences. While some may use a simple combination of Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce to season burger patties, others may prefer to add horseradish, celery salt, and tomato paste for an extra kick.