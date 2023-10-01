The One Step You Can Skip When Making Home-Canned Pickled Beets

With home canning becoming an increasingly popular hobby, it's important to know the nuances of the craft. There are two main types of canning: water bath canning and pressure canning. Water bath canning involves sticking your jars of food in boiling water for a set amount of time (known as processing), which then creates a vacuum seal as the jars cool. Meanwhile, pressure canning requires a specialized canning machine — aptly named a pressure canner — that uses high pressure to heat the food within the jars to a higher temperature than is possible with boiling.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, clostridium botulinum spores — the most common spores that can cause botulism — thrive in an environment that's both low in oxygen and low in acid, making them a prevalent risk in canned food. Botulism can be fatal so it is important to know what you're doing when canning. Pressure canning helps kill these dangerous spores thanks to the very high temperatures that are achieved via this method and is why pressure canning is seen as the safest form of canning. With pickled beets, however, you can actually skip the step of pressure canning and just use a water bath. Clostridium botulinum spores can't thrive in an acidic environment and pickled beets are acidic enough that any spores that are present die off.