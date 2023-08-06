Your Vinegar's Acidity Matters When It Comes To Canning

Vinegar has been a kitchen pantry staple for literally thousands of years. They were using it in Babylon in 5,000 BC as a preservative, and as an antiseptic by 2,000 BC. It's an essential ingredient in a lot of the food we eat and for a very good reason — the acidity. If you're canning vegetables or making pickles at home it's a crucial element.

When you do any pickling or canning it's important to check your vinegar's acidity. Both the USDA and the National Center for Home Food Preservation advise using vinegar with 5% acidity – anything less and you risk your food not being safe for consumption. Increasingly, some vinegar brands have an acidity of just 4%, which won't kill dangerous bacteria and molds. According to the National Center for Home Food Preservation, fermented and pickled foods must have "...a minimum, uniform level of acid throughout the mixed product to prevent the growth of botulinum bacteria."

When buying vinegar look for the acidity percentage and make sure it says 5%. If the front label doesn't say what acidity percentage it is, it may be with the ingredients list. A batch of pickles made with low-acidity vinegar is salvageable, but you have to act fast. If it's less than 24 hours after processing, you can stick the jars in the refrigerator for up to a month. Anything older than 24 hours unfortunately needs to be tossed.