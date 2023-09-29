The Best Food Markets Around The World You Need To Visit

If you love food as much as we do, you probably search high and low for some of the best places to eat when you travel. But among restaurants and cafés, you mustn't forget food markets. Whether you're planning a trip or simply daydreaming about food and travel, we've collected 16 of the best food markets around the world that you need to visit.

What's great about food markets is the variety. Whether it's a market that sells produce, street food, or both, you'll find a huge range of options to satisfy all preferences. From the global cuisine offerings at London's Borough Market to the piles of spices at Gadodia Market in Delhi, there's always something exciting to check out.

We'll cross continents and time zones, uncovering hidden gems and learning more about what each market has to offer. In these bustling marketplaces, you'll encounter passionate artisans, talented chefs, and friendly locals eager to share their culinary heritage. You'll learn about the ingredients that define regional cuisines, and you'll witness the creative flair of street food vendors who turn humble ingredients into gourmet delights. Here are some of the best food markets around the world that you should try to visit before you die.