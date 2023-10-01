Buttermilk Is The Secret Ingredient For Juicier Breakfast Sausage

While many people go for the store-bought version, real sausage lovers know there's nothing quite as satisfying as homemade. However, there's a way to add even more flavor and juiciness to this breakfast favorite that you may not be aware of, and it's sitting right in the dairy section. It's buttermilk, the fermented, slightly tangy dairy product traditionally left behind when cream is churned into butter. These days, it's intentionally made with milk fermented with special bacteria cultures.

While many sausage recipes call for water or another liquid to be added for moisture, buttermilk is a superior alternative. Buttermilk provides the moisture necessary for juicy sausage, and its slightly acidic nature can also gently tenderize the pork ahead of cooking, breaking down proteins to create a juicy mixture for even more delicious results. In addition, it offers the benefit of a subtle creamy, tangy flavor that perfectly complements sausage seasoning.