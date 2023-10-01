A Cocktail Shaker Can Dress Your Salad For Success

If you're looking for a well-dressed salad with no chunks of dry lettuce, seeing your salad dressing on the side at a restaurant is a bad sign. But if you really want to take your greens and vegetables to the next level then you should turn your attention to the bar. A cocktail shaker may make a mean mojito, but it can also be used to properly dress your salad as well.

If you're using vinegar and oil as a base for your salad dressing, then you probably realize that the two ingredients don't exactly gel well together. Vinegar has water molecules that repel rather than attract the molecules in the oil. As such, the mixture needs a good shake for both liquids to emulsify and combine together.

A cocktail shaker would be the perfect way to mix up your dressing without worrying about making a mess. With a screw-on cap, you won't needlessly spill the oil and vinegar while attempting emulsification. Plus, it's very simple to add other ingredients into the mix as well to accommodate whatever salad dressing recipe you feel like trying.